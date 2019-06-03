subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.5 30.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Single Treasury Account Balance Down 19.8% To UAH 29.5 Billion In May
03 June 2019, Monday, 17:25 22
Economy 2019-06-04T02:02:29+03:00
Ukrainian news
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 19.8% To UAH 29.5 Billion In May

Single Treasury Account Balance Down 19.8% To UAH 29.5 Billion In May

In May 2019, the single treasury account balance decreased by 19.8% from UAH 36.850 billion (as at May 1) to UAH 29.539 billion (as at June 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minimum single treasury account balance was on March 1, 2019 - UAH 8.196 billion - and the highest one was on May 1 - UAH 36.850 billion.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

In 2017, the balance decreased from UAH 14.258 billion to UAH 5.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.

Больше новостей о: Treasury balance single treasury account balance

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG 17:54
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
more news
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok