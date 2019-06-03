40.9% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko's Institute And Social Monitoring Center For Servant Of The People Party, 11.1% - For Opposition Platform - For Life

A total of 40.9% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 11.1% for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, and 10.5% for the European Solidarity party at the forthcoming parliamentary election.\r\nUkrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.\r\nThe poll took place between May 15 and 31.\r\nA total of 2,100 adult respondents were questioned in all Ukraine-controlled regions.\r\nThe sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi disbanded the Verkhovna Rada and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.