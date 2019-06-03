subscribe to newsletter
  • 40.9% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko's Institute And Social Monitoring Center For Servant Of The People Party, 11.1% - For Opposition Platform - For Life
40.9% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko's Institute And Social Monitoring Center For Servant Of The People Party, 11.1% - For Opposition Platform - For Life

A total of 40.9% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 11.1% for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, and 10.5% for the European Solidarity party at the forthcoming parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The poll took place between May 15 and 31.

A total of 2,100 adult respondents were questioned in all Ukraine-controlled regions.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi disbanded the Verkhovna Rada and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

