03 June 2019, Monday
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn

Head of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine, Bohdan Danylyshyn, notes that in June - August 2019, Ukraine will have to pay USD 1.8 billion on foreign debt, and USD 1.7 billion in September.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last year, Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii said that the amount of international reserves of Ukraine was sufficient to manage to pay on the state debts without attraction of foreign investments.

