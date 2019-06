President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has dismissed Viktor Kononenko as a deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

This follows from the presidential decree 349 dated June 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decree does not contain any reasons for the said decision.

Kononenko had occupied the position since July 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in May, Kononenko submitted his resignation statement.