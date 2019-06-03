subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.5 30.1
˟
03 June 2019, Monday, 13:06 18
Economy 2019-06-03T13:10:37+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Sends UAH 47.6 Billion In Its Profit To State Budget

NBU Sends UAH 47.6 Billion In Its Profit To State Budget

In April, the National Bank of Ukraine sent UAH 47.6 billion of its profit to the state budget.

This follows from the macroeconomic and monetary review of the central bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in April, the state budget’s surplus was UAH 24.4 billion.

Mainly that happened thanks to transfer of NBU's profit for 2018.

In April, the NBU sent UAH 4.6 billion of its profit to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU is expected to send UAH 47.6 billion of its profit to the state budget for 2019.

Больше новостей о: NBU bank state budget profit

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Met With Businessman Pinchuk To Discuss Kuchma’s Work In TCG 17:54
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
more news
Vasyl Khmelnitsky and the Spanish will build two SPP in Ukraine 17:41
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1.8 Billion Of Debt This Summer, USD 1.7 Billion In September – Danylyshyn 13:22
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
more news
Kuchma Will Head Ukrainian Delegation To TCG In Minsk On June 5 17:37
Zelenskyi Appoints Journalist Yulia Mendel As His Press-Secretary 17:32
Zelenskyi Dismisses Kononenko As SBU Deputy Head 13:16
SBI Director Truba: Criminal Cases Based On Presidential Administration Ex-First Deputy Head Portnov’s Statements Have Legal Prospects 17:42
Kuchma To Initiate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Period 17:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok