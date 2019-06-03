NBU Sends UAH 47.6 Billion In Its Profit To State Budget

In April, the National Bank of Ukraine sent UAH 47.6 billion of its profit to the state budget.\r\nThis follows from the macroeconomic and monetary review of the central bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to the report, in April, the state budget’s surplus was UAH 24.4 billion.\r\nMainly that happened thanks to transfer of NBU's profit for 2018.\r\nIn April, the NBU sent UAH 4.6 billion of its profit to the state budget.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU is expected to send UAH 47.6 billion of its profit to the state budget for 2019.