U.S. Charge D'Affaires Kvien Arrives In Ukraine

The United States’ Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien has arrived in Ukraine.

The United States embassy in Ukraine announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, U.S. Embassy Kyiv staff welcomed Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Kristina Kvien at a Town Hall meeting," the statement said.

According to the embassy, Kvien arrived in Ukraine on May 28.

A statement the embassy’s website states that Kvien served as acting chief of mission/minister counselor for economic affairs at the U.S. embassy in Paris (France) from 2013 to April 2019.

Previously, she served as acting chief of mission and economic counselor at the U.S. embassy in Bangkok (Thailand), economic counselor at the U.S. embassy in London, and director for European Union, Ukraine, and Belarus affairs at the National Security Council in the executive office of the President. She has also served at the U.S. embassy in Moscow (Russia).

According to the embassy, Kvien is a native of California with a BA in Political Science from Occidental College and an MS in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine announced on May 20 that Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was ending her mission in the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press service of the United States embassy in Ukraine announced in early May that Ambassador Yovanovitch would complete her mission at the end of May.

According to a spokesman for the press service, Yovanovitch was due to complete her three-year diplomatic mission in Kyiv this summer, but she confirmed the date of her departure in May in connection with the transfer of presidential powers in Ukraine.

United States President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudolf Giuliani said in an interview with the Inter television channel in the United States that Yovanovitch opposed Trump’s policies.