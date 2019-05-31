subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.3 29.95
˟
31 May 2019, Friday, 17:50 25
Politics 2019-05-31T23:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
U.S. Charge D'Affaires Kvien Arrives In Ukraine

U.S. Charge D'Affaires Kvien Arrives In Ukraine

The United States’ Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien has arrived in Ukraine.

The United States embassy in Ukraine announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, U.S. Embassy Kyiv staff welcomed Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Kristina Kvien at a Town Hall meeting," the statement said.

According to the embassy, Kvien arrived in Ukraine on May 28.

A statement the embassy’s website states that Kvien served as acting chief of mission/minister counselor for economic affairs at the U.S. embassy in Paris (France) from 2013 to April 2019.

Previously, she served as acting chief of mission and economic counselor at the U.S. embassy in Bangkok (Thailand), economic counselor at the U.S. embassy in London, and director for European Union, Ukraine, and Belarus affairs at the National Security Council in the executive office of the President. She has also served at the U.S. embassy in Moscow (Russia).

According to the embassy, Kvien is a native of California with a BA in Political Science from Occidental College and an MS in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine announced on May 20 that Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was ending her mission in the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press service of the United States embassy in Ukraine announced in early May that Ambassador Yovanovitch would complete her mission at the end of May.

According to a spokesman for the press service, Yovanovitch was due to complete her three-year diplomatic mission in Kyiv this summer, but she confirmed the date of her departure in May in connection with the transfer of presidential powers in Ukraine.

United States President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudolf Giuliani said in an interview with the Inter television channel in the United States that Yovanovitch opposed Trump’s policies.

Больше новостей о: USA Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien

Archive
News
U.S. Charge D'Affaires Kvien Arrives In Ukraine 17:50
Zelenskyi Renews NSDC 17:47
Poroshenko Heads European Solidarity 17:45
Zelenskyi Suggests Sytnik And Kholodnytskyi No Resignation – Source 17:42
Zelenskyi Urges NACB, SACPO To Complete Investigation Of High-Profile Corruption Cases Within 3 Months 17:40
more news
Zelenskyi Decides Who Will Be His Spokesperson 13:16
Zelenskyi Will Visit Belgium To Meet With Leadership Of EU And NATO On June 4-5 12:59
Preliminary Hearing On Arrest Of Gazprom's Assets In Luxemburg Will Be In June 2019 13:10
SBI Investigating Crash Of Military Helicopter In Rivne Region 13:06
Presidential Administration Preparing Dismissal Of Lutsenko 18:16
more news
Russian Security Forces Detain 2 Crimean Tatar Human Rights Activists In Crimea 18:27
IMF Mission Ready To Return To Ukraine After Election Of Rada, Formation Of New Cabinet 18:31
Parubiy: Short-Hand Notes Of Meeting Of President With Factions Of May 21 Censored 13:09
Servant Of The People Party Not To Unite With Anyone For Snap Parliamentary Election 13:01
Avakov Not To Run For Parliament 13:06
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok