subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.3 29.95
˟
31 May 2019, Friday, 17:47 19
Politics 2019-05-31T23:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi Renews NSDC

Zelenskyi Renews NSDC

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi renewed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in the decree No.340 of May 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The chairperson of the NSDC is Zelenskyi himself.

The NSDC includes: First Deputy Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine - Head of the Main Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the Central Department of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, Head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Bohdan, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vadym Prystaiko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ruslan Riaboshapka, Chief of General Staff - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak.

From the NSDC were excluded: the former head of the Presidential Administration of Petro Poroshenko Ihor Rainin, the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov, the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko, and the Minister of Information Policy Yurii Stets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, the NSDC, headed by President Zelenskyi, will hold the first meeting, which will be devoted to the consideration of energy security issues.

On May 28, Zelenskyi appointed the former Minister of Finance, one of the main experts of his election headquarters, Danyliuk, as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Больше новостей о: NSDC President Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
U.S. Charge D'Affaires Kvien Arrives In Ukraine 17:50
Zelenskyi Renews NSDC 17:47
Poroshenko Heads European Solidarity 17:45
Zelenskyi Suggests Sytnik And Kholodnytskyi No Resignation – Source 17:42
Zelenskyi Urges NACB, SACPO To Complete Investigation Of High-Profile Corruption Cases Within 3 Months 17:40
more news
Zelenskyi Decides Who Will Be His Spokesperson 13:16
Zelenskyi Will Visit Belgium To Meet With Leadership Of EU And NATO On June 4-5 12:59
Preliminary Hearing On Arrest Of Gazprom's Assets In Luxemburg Will Be In June 2019 13:10
SBI Investigating Crash Of Military Helicopter In Rivne Region 13:06
Presidential Administration Preparing Dismissal Of Lutsenko 18:16
more news
Russian Security Forces Detain 2 Crimean Tatar Human Rights Activists In Crimea 18:27
IMF Mission Ready To Return To Ukraine After Election Of Rada, Formation Of New Cabinet 18:31
Parubiy: Short-Hand Notes Of Meeting Of President With Factions Of May 21 Censored 13:09
Servant Of The People Party Not To Unite With Anyone For Snap Parliamentary Election 13:01
Avakov Not To Run For Parliament 13:06
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok