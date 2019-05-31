Zelenskyi Renews NSDC

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi renewed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in the decree No.340 of May 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The chairperson of the NSDC is Zelenskyi himself.

The NSDC includes: First Deputy Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine - Head of the Main Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the Central Department of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, Head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Bohdan, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vadym Prystaiko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ruslan Riaboshapka, Chief of General Staff - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak.

From the NSDC were excluded: the former head of the Presidential Administration of Petro Poroshenko Ihor Rainin, the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov, the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko, and the Minister of Information Policy Yurii Stets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, the NSDC, headed by President Zelenskyi, will hold the first meeting, which will be devoted to the consideration of energy security issues.

On May 28, Zelenskyi appointed the former Minister of Finance, one of the main experts of his election headquarters, Danyliuk, as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.