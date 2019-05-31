Poroshenko Heads European Solidarity

Former President Petro Poroshenko headed the European Solidarity party.

The relevant decision was made at the party congress in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Petro Poroshenko was elected as head of the European Solidarity party,” the moderator announced.

The congress is attended by the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, Members of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, the Vice Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko, the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze and the resigned Chairperson of the Zakarpattia regional administration, Hennadii Moskal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, MP Serhii Berezenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc) announced his intention to head the headquarters of European Solidarity in the snap parliamentary election.