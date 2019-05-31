Zelenskyi Suggests Sytnik And Kholodnytskyi No Resignation – Source

During his meeting with Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik, and Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not suggest that they resign.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from one of the participants in the meeting.

According to the source, the meeting participants discussed general matters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi is expecting the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to effectively investigate high-profile corruption cases within three months.