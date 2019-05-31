subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyi Urges NACB, SACPO To Complete Investigation Of High-Profile Corruption Cases Within 3 Months
31 May 2019, Friday, 17:40
Politics
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi Urges NACB, SACPO To Complete Investigation Of High-Profile Corruption Cases Within 3 Months

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi urges the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to show results of investigation of high-profile corruption cases within three months.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement following President Zelenskyi's meeting with NACB director Artem Sytnyk and Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The meeting addressed coordination of work of the NACB and SACPO to increase the efficiency of their work.

The statement reads that President Zelenskyi said he would guarantee independence of work of the NACB and SACPO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Presidential Administration deputy Ruslan Riaboshapka said before his appointment that Zelenskyi did not rule out replacement of the heads of the NACB and the SACPO.

Riaboshapka said Sytnyk and Kholodnytskyi would be given a chance to show their effective work.

