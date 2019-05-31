Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Land Plot Of Yanukovych In Novi Petrivtsi Outside Kyiv

The Kyiv Appeal Court has upheld arrest of a land plot in Novi Petrivtsi outside Kyiv and other objects of real estate of former president Viktor Yanukovych within a case on kidnapping of Oleksandr (Drobynko), then assistant of Metropolitan Volodymyr.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 22, the court satisfied a motion of the investigator of the Prosecutor General's Office regarding the arrest of the real estate.

The court ruling cannot be challenged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, 2019, a court arrested the land plot in Novi Petrivtsi and other objects of real estate of former president Yanukovych.