Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Land Plot Of Yanukovych In Novi Petrivtsi Outside Kyiv

The Kyiv Appeal Court has upheld arrest of a land plot in Novi Petrivtsi outside Kyiv and other objects of real estate of former president Viktor Yanukovych within a case on kidnapping of Oleksandr (Drobynko), then assistant of Metropolitan Volodymyr.\r\nThis is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nOn May 22, the court satisfied a motion of the investigator of the Prosecutor General's Office regarding the arrest of the real estate.\r\nThe court ruling cannot be challenged.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, 2019, a court arrested the land plot in Novi Petrivtsi and other objects of real estate of former president Yanukovych.