  NBU: Former Shareholder Of PrivatBank Kolomoiskyi Trying To Block NBU's Lawsuit In Switzerland With Help Of Ukrainian Courts
31 May 2019, Friday, 17:31 22
Politics 2019-06-01T00:30:04+03:00
NBU: Former Shareholder Of PrivatBank Kolomoiskyi Trying To Block NBU's Lawsuit In Switzerland With Help Of Ukrainian Courts

The National Bank of Ukraine says Ihor Kolomoiskyi, a former shareholder of PrivatBank, is trying to block the lawsuit of the Ukrainian central bank against him in Switzerland with help of Ukrainian courts.

The press service of the National Bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Kyiv Economic Court will consider a case on May 31 on a lawsuit of Kolomoiskyi against the National Bank of Ukraine to void five refinancing agreements and five agreements on personal surety of Kolomoiskyi on the credit agreements.

The National Bank notes that the lawsuit represents an attempt to stop consideration of the lawsuits of the NBU against Kolomoiskyi in Switzerland.

The National Bank of Ukraine filed the lawsuit against Kolomoiskyi in Switzerland in December 2018.

According to the NBU, Kolomoiskyi owes the NBU UAH 9.2 billion on refinancing credits given to PrivatBank in 2008-2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv will continue consideration of Ihor Kolomoisky's lawsuit on return of shares of PrivatBank to him on June 4, 2019.

Больше новостей о: court NBU PrivatBank Lawsuit Switzerland Ihor Kolomoiskyi

