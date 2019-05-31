Parubiy: Short-Hand Notes Of Meeting Of President With Factions Of May 21 Censored

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy says the short-hand notes of the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi with leaders of parliamentary factions of May 21 have been censored.

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Parubiy said this during a plenary session meeting of the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

However, although there are changes in the short-hand notes of the meeting, the notes do not confirm that the faction leaders allegedly agreed to go to the snap elections with a new electoral system where 100% of MPs are elected on the so-called closed party tickets.

The effective electoral law envisages that 50% of MPs are elected in constituencies, including as self-nominees, and 50% are elected on party tickets.

According to Parubiy, Presidential Administration head Andrii Bohdanov moved forward with this initiative.

"Overwhelming majority of leaders of factions stood for 'open' party tickets and did not support the idea of Bohdan on closed party tickets," he said.

MP Oleh Liashko, the leader of the faction of the Radical Party, also said that the short-hand notes of the meeting of President Zelenskyi with leaders of factions had been censored.

MP Liashko demanded to make public the video records of the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, President Zelenskyi made public the short-hand notes of his meeting with leaders of factions of May 21.