Servant Of The People Party Not To Unite With Anyone For Snap Parliamentary Election

The Servant of the People party does not intend to unite with anyone, including the party of mayors, for the snap parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the party.

The party noted that the political force was running for Parliament independently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party has elected Dmytro Razumkov as the chairperson.