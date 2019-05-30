Russian Security Forces Detain 2 Crimean Tatar Human Rights Activists In Crimea

Russian security forces have detained two Crimean Tatar human rights activists in the Russian-annexed Crimea.

The press service of the presidential representative office in the Crimea announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Two human activists were detained in the Crimea. Today, May 30, officers from the so-called Center for Countering Extremism detained Mumin Saliyeva, who is a human rights activist, the coordinator of Crimean Childhood, the wife of political prisoner Seyran Saliyev, in Bakhchysarai, Crimea, and Crimean Tatar human rights activist Lutfie Zudiyeva in Dzhankoi," the statement said.

Zudiyeva is accused of propaganda or public display of symbols prohibited by the federal laws of Russia.

