  Education Ministry: New Ukrainian Spelling Rules To Be Introduced On June 3
30 May 2019, Thursday, 18:19
Education Ministry: New Ukrainian Spelling Rules To Be Introduced On June 3

Education Ministry: New Ukrainian Spelling Rules To Be Introduced On June 3

The new Ukrainian spelling rules will be introduced on June 3.

The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the Resolution No.437 entitled “Issues of Ukrainian Spelling,” which approved the new version of Ukrainian spelling, on May 22.

The document was prepared by the National Spelling Commission, which includes linguistic scholars from the National Academy of Sciences and national universities from various regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the Ukrainian National Spelling Commission in June 2015.

