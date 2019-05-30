subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.3 29.95
˟
30 May 2019, Thursday, 18:16 22
Politics 2019-05-31T06:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Presidential Administration Preparing Dismissal Of Lutsenko

Presidential Administration Preparing Dismissal Of Lutsenko

The Presidential Administration is preparing the documents on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko.

The press service of the President said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Presidential Administration is preparing materials on the dismissal of Yurii Lutsenko from the post of Prosecutor General,” the statement reads.

It does not specify when the appropriate submission will be sent to the Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko said he intends to return to politics after the snap election of the Verkhovna Rada.

Больше новостей о: dismissal Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko Presidential Administration

Archive
News
IMF Mission Ready To Return To Ukraine After Election Of Rada, Formation Of New Cabinet 18:31
Russian Security Forces Detain 2 Crimean Tatar Human Rights Activists In Crimea 18:27
Education Ministry: New Ukrainian Spelling Rules To Be Introduced On June 3 18:19
Presidential Administration Preparing Dismissal Of Lutsenko 18:16
Rada Refuses To Accept Resignation Of Prime Minister Groysman 18:13
more news
Zelenskyi Will Visit Belgium To Meet With Leadership Of EU And NATO On June 4-5 12:59
Zelenskyi Promising To Rapidly And Effectively Take Measures To Release 8 Ukrainian Military Taken Hostage In Donetsk Region 17:22
Hryvnia Strengthens Thanks To Non-Residents’ Investments In Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds In Q1 – Finance Ministry 12:41
Former PA Deputy Head Shymkiv Denies Disappearance Of Servers With Secret Information From Situation Room Of Poroshenko 12:59
Zelenskyi Decides Who Will Be His Spokesperson 13:16
more news
Klimkin Declares Acquisition Of Apartment In Kyiv For UAH 3 Million 12:44
Zelenskyi Will Visit Belgium To Meet With Leadership Of EU And NATO On June 4-5 12:59
Hryvnia Strengthens Thanks To Non-Residents’ Investments In Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds In Q1 – Finance Ministry 12:41
Former PA Deputy Head Shymkiv Denies Disappearance Of Servers With Secret Information From Situation Room Of Poroshenko 12:59
Zelenskyi Decides Who Will Be His Spokesperson 13:16
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok