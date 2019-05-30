Presidential Administration Preparing Dismissal Of Lutsenko

The Presidential Administration is preparing the documents on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko.

The press service of the President said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Presidential Administration is preparing materials on the dismissal of Yurii Lutsenko from the post of Prosecutor General,” the statement reads.

It does not specify when the appropriate submission will be sent to the Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko said he intends to return to politics after the snap election of the Verkhovna Rada.