Rada Starts Considering Groysman's Resignation Statement

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has started considering the resignation statement of Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, has announced this at the plenary meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prime minister himself and members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine are present at the session hall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction does not intend to support dismissal of Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman.

