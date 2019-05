Zelenskyi Decides Who Will Be His Spokesperson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has decided who will be his spokesperson.

The presidential press service said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The presidential press service says the appointment will be within days.

The presidential press service does disclose the name of the future spokeswoman who is a journalist now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi selected TOP-100 candidates for the post of his spokesperson.