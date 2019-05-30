SBI Investigating Crash Of Military Helicopter In Rivne Region

The territorial office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Khmelnytskyi has opened a criminal case on the fact of crash of a military helicopter and death of four military in Rivne region.

The press service of the military prosecutor of the Western Region said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29 at 11:27 p.m., contact was lost with a Mi-8 helicopter that was on a training flight.

Four military men were killed in a crash of a helicopter in Rivne region.

The helicopter fell near the village of Sestrianin in Rivne region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has urged head of the General Staff, Ruslan Khomchak, to take control over the investigation into the death of four military men in a Mi-8 helicopter crash in Rivne region.

Besides, the President of Ukraine expressed condolences to the near and dear ones of those killed.