subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.95
29.3 29.95
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Events
  • SBI Investigating Crash Of Military Helicopter In Rivne Region
30 May 2019, Thursday, 13:06 31
Events 2019-05-31T06:35:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Investigating Crash Of Military Helicopter In Rivne Region

SBI Investigating Crash Of Military Helicopter In Rivne Region

The territorial office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Khmelnytskyi has opened a criminal case on the fact of crash of a military helicopter and death of four military in Rivne region.

The press service of the military prosecutor of the Western Region said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29 at 11:27 p.m., contact was lost with a Mi-8 helicopter that was on a training flight.

Four military men were killed in a crash of a helicopter in Rivne region.

The helicopter fell near the village of Sestrianin in Rivne region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has urged head of the General Staff, Ruslan Khomchak, to take control over the investigation into the death of four military men in a Mi-8 helicopter crash in Rivne region.

Besides, the President of Ukraine expressed condolences to the near and dear ones of those killed.

Больше новостей о: President investigation criminal case Volodymyr Zelenskyi SBI helicopter crash Rivne region

Archive
News
IMF Mission Ready To Return To Ukraine After Election Of Rada, Formation Of New Cabinet 18:31
Russian Security Forces Detain 2 Crimean Tatar Human Rights Activists In Crimea 18:27
Education Ministry: New Ukrainian Spelling Rules To Be Introduced On June 3 18:19
Presidential Administration Preparing Dismissal Of Lutsenko 18:16
Rada Refuses To Accept Resignation Of Prime Minister Groysman 18:13
more news
Zelenskyi Will Visit Belgium To Meet With Leadership Of EU And NATO On June 4-5 12:59
Zelenskyi Promising To Rapidly And Effectively Take Measures To Release 8 Ukrainian Military Taken Hostage In Donetsk Region 17:22
Hryvnia Strengthens Thanks To Non-Residents’ Investments In Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds In Q1 – Finance Ministry 12:41
Former PA Deputy Head Shymkiv Denies Disappearance Of Servers With Secret Information From Situation Room Of Poroshenko 12:59
Zelenskyi Decides Who Will Be His Spokesperson 13:16
more news
Klimkin Declares Acquisition Of Apartment In Kyiv For UAH 3 Million 12:44
Zelenskyi Will Visit Belgium To Meet With Leadership Of EU And NATO On June 4-5 12:59
Hryvnia Strengthens Thanks To Non-Residents’ Investments In Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds In Q1 – Finance Ministry 12:41
Former PA Deputy Head Shymkiv Denies Disappearance Of Servers With Secret Information From Situation Room Of Poroshenko 12:59
Zelenskyi Decides Who Will Be His Spokesperson 13:16
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok