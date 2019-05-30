subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyi Will Visit Belgium To Meet With Leadership Of EU And NATO On June 4-5
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will visit the Kingdom of Belgium to meet with the leadership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on June 4-5.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyi plans to meet with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.

The President of Ukraine will inform Ukraine's partners in the EU and NATO about the situation involving security in the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, has invited Zelenskyi to the NATO headquarters and assured of further support to Ukraine.

