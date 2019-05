NBU Lowers Official Hryvnia Rate By 27.72 Kopecks To 26.6834 UAH/USD

The National Bank of Ukraine has lowered the official hryvnia exchange rate by 27.72 kopecks to 26.6834 UAH/USD for May 30.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement made by the NBU.

During the previous trading day, the NBU lowered the official hryvnia exchange rate by 8.05 kopecks to 26.4062 UAH/USD for May 29.