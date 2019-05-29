subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Removes Kalush CHPP From State Ownership

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has removed the Kalush combined heat power plant (Ivano-Frankivsk region).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s Envoy to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Andrii Herus, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Herus added that the CHPP is being transferred to the municipal ownership of the town of Kalush, where Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Ihor Nasalik, had earlier occupied the post of the mayor.

Besides, he says that the Kalush CHPP is in fact the sole generating facility and the sole purchaser of coal in the Burshtyn island that does not belong to the DTEK energy holding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2016, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities provided the Kalush CHPP Nova state-run enterprise with a license for production of electric and heat energy.

The license took effect on January 1, 2017.

