ARMA Picks Skompany To Manage Mezhyhiria Residence

The tender committee of the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) has picked the limited liability company Skompany to manage Mezhyhiria residence.\r\nThe tender committee voted for the decision on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to state registers, the limited liability company was founded in 2015.\r\nThe statutory capital of the company is UAH 1 million.\r\nThe director of the company is Oleksii Voronenko.\r\nThe company wants to create beaches, children's playgrounds, catering outlets in the territory of the Mezhyhiria residence.\r\nParticipating in the tender were two more legal entities.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ARMA had prolonged the tender for picking manager of the Mezhyhiria residence until May 18, 2019.