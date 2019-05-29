subscribe to newsletter
29 May 2019, Wednesday
Politics 2019-05-29T17:31:38+03:00
Ukrainian news
ARMA Picks Skompany To Manage Mezhyhiria Residence

The tender committee of the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) has picked the limited liability company Skompany to manage Mezhyhiria residence.

The tender committee voted for the decision on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to state registers, the limited liability company was founded in 2015.

The statutory capital of the company is UAH 1 million.

The director of the company is Oleksii Voronenko.

The company wants to create beaches, children's playgrounds, catering outlets in the territory of the Mezhyhiria residence.

Participating in the tender were two more legal entities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ARMA had prolonged the tender for picking manager of the Mezhyhiria residence until May 18, 2019.

