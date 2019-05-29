Zelenskyi Sends To Rada Draft Law On Impeachment Of President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has sent to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on impeachment of the president.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the envoy of the president to the parliament, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Stefanchuk, President Zelenskyi has also sent to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No.7203 on cancellation of immunity of MPs.

Stefanchuk says the team of the president is drafting laws to introduce punishment for voting by cards of other MPs, absence without leave, voting for draft laws in case of conflict of interests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, 201, the Somopomich Party handed to then President Elect Zelenskyi a draft law on the President of Ukraine.