  SBI Opens Criminal Case Following Disappearance Of Monitors And Servers Allegedly With Secret Information From Situation Room Of Presidential Administration
SBI Opens Criminal Case Following Disappearance Of Monitors And Servers Allegedly With Secret Information From Situation Room Of Presidential Administration

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal case following disappearance of monitors and servers allegedly with secret information from the situation room of the Presidential Administration.

The press service of the SBI announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that mass media published a video address of National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk on disappearance of servers with secret information on May 28.

The investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk said monitors and servers with secret information had disappeared from the situation room of the Presidential Administration.

Sviatoslav Tseholko, the former press service of former President Petro Poroshenko, says there was no secret information in the servers in the situation room of the Presidential Administration.

Tseholko also says that all equipment for the situation room in the Presidential Administration was leased for money of Petro Poroshenko. The equipment has been returned.

In September 2018, Shymkiv said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda online media that some equipment for the situation room had been provided by some state institutions, including the Central Election Commission and the National Bank of Ukraine.

