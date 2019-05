Zelenskyi Promising To Rapidly And Effectively Take Measures To Release 8 Ukrainian Military Taken Hostage In

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is promising to rapidly and effectively take measures to release eight Ukrainian military men taken hostage by militants in Donetsk region on May 22.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, eight Ukrainian military men have off routed and were taken hostage by militants in Donetsk region.