Former PA Deputy Head Shymkiv Denies Disappearance Of Servers With Secret Information From Situation Room Of Poroshenko

Former PA Deputy Head Shymkiv Denies Disappearance Of Servers With Secret Information From Situation Room Of P

Dmytro Shymkiv, the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration, says there were no servers with secret information in the situation room of former President Petro Poroshenko.

He wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There was only a video server to control the video wall and other screens," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk said monitors and servers with secret information had disappeared from the situation room of the Presidential Administration.

Sviatoslav Tseholko, the former press service of former President Petro Poroshenko, says there was no secret information in the servers in the situation room of the Presidential Administration.

Tseholko also says that all equipment for the situation room in the Presidential Administration was leased for money of Petro Poroshenko. The equipment has been returned.

In September 2018, Shymkiv said in an interview that some equipment for the situation room had been provided by some state institutions, including the Central Election Commission and the National Bank of Ukraine.