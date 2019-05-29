subscribe to newsletter
  Hryvnia Strengthens Thanks To Non-Residents' Investments In Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds In Q1 – Finance Ministry
Hryvnia Strengthens Thanks To Non-Residents’ Investments In Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds In Q1 – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine states that in the first quarter of 2019, the hryvnia strengthened thanks to investments of non-residents in hryvnia-denominated government domestic loan bonds.

This follows from the macroeconomic review and outlook of the Finance Ministry for May, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the macroeconomic review notes that the revenue of the state budget in the first four months of 2019 amounted to UAH 322.6 billion, up 18.2% year over year.

The revenues of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 282.3 billion.

The state budget deficit made UAH 1.7 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first four months of 2019, the ministry managed to attract UAH 91.4 billion, USD 1.5 billion and EUR 41 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

