Finance Ministry Places Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds For UAH 1.2 Billion, Foreign Currency-Denominated Ones For USD 90.9 Million

On May 28, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed hryvnia-denominated government domestic loan bonds for UAH 1.2 billion and foreign currency-denominated ones for USD 90.9 million.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the ministry placed hryvnia-denominated bonds with the maturity of 98 days for UAH 31.424 million at 18% per annum, 175 days for UAH 459.620 million at 18.32% per annum, 343 days for UAH 713.179 million at 18.5% per annum and 749 days for UAH 30.612 million at 17.95% per annum.

Besides, the foreign currency-denominated bonds were placed with the maturity of 246 days for USD 13.211 million at 7.25% per annum, 505 days for USD 3.906 million at 7.25% per annum and 435 days for USD 73.861 million at 3.85% per annum.

The ministry managed to attract a total of UAH 3,629.9 million to the state budget.

In the first four months of 2019, the ministry attracted UAH 91.4 billion, USD 1.5 billion and EUR 41 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Finance Ministry attracted a total of UAH 65.128 billion, USD 3.478 billion and EUR 503 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.