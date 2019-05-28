Court Sentences Right Sector Ex-Fighter Holub To Life Imprisonment For Killing BlaBlaCar Driver Pozniakov

The Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv region has sentenced Dmytro Holub to life imprisonment for killing Taras Pozniakov, a driver with the BlaBlaCar online carpooling service.

The press service of the Kyiv regional prosecutor’s office announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The accused was given a life sentence,” an employee of the Kyiv regional prosecutor’s office said.

The court pronounced the sentence on Tuesday.

The court found Holub guilty of robbery, illegal possession of weapons, seizure of the victim’s car, and murder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Holub was detained in Khmelnytskyi region on August 4, 2016.

He was accused of murder, illegal seizure of a vehicle, illegal handling of weapons.

Another suspect, former Right Sector fighter and Russian citizen Luan Kingisepp, died in March as a result of an explosion in a rented apartment in Kyiv. He was hiding from investigators.