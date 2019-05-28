subscribe to newsletter
26.1 26.5
29 29.65
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Events
  • Court Sentences Right Sector Ex-Fighter Holub To Life Imprisonment For Killing BlaBlaCar Driver Pozniakov
28 May 2019, Tuesday, 17:53 19
Events 2019-05-29T03:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Sentences Right Sector Ex-Fighter Holub To Life Imprisonment For Killing BlaBlaCar Driver Pozniakov

Court Sentences Right Sector Ex-Fighter Holub To Life Imprisonment For Killing BlaBlaCar Driver Pozniakov

The Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv region has sentenced Dmytro Holub to life imprisonment for killing Taras Pozniakov, a driver with the BlaBlaCar online carpooling service.

The press service of the Kyiv regional prosecutor’s office announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The accused was given a life sentence,” an employee of the Kyiv regional prosecutor’s office said.

The court pronounced the sentence on Tuesday.

The court found Holub guilty of robbery, illegal possession of weapons, seizure of the victim’s car, and murder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Holub was detained in Khmelnytskyi region on August 4, 2016.

He was accused of murder, illegal seizure of a vehicle, illegal handling of weapons.

Another suspect, former Right Sector fighter and Russian citizen Luan Kingisepp, died in March as a result of an explosion in a rented apartment in Kyiv. He was hiding from investigators.

Больше новостей о: court murder sentence BlaBlaCar Dmytro Holub life imprisonment Taras Pozniakov driver

Archive
News
Court Sentences Right Sector Ex-Fighter Holub To Life Imprisonment For Killing BlaBlaCar Driver Pozniakov 17:53
Zelenskyi Appoints Honcharuk Administration Deputy Head 17:48
Experts Revise Downwards GDP Growth Forecast For 2019 From 3.0% To 2.7% In Consensus Projections Organized By Economy Ministry 17:42
Zelenskyi Restores Saakashvili’s Ukrainian Citizenship 17:32
Zelenskyi Appoints Danyliuk NSDC Secretary 17:29
more news
Bunge company export of Ukrainian grain of will decrease by 20% 17:09
Zelenskyi's Advisor Abromavicius Against Liquidation Of Ukroboronprom 17:41
Parubiy Urges Rada To Adopt Electoral Code Until July 14 17:38
EBRD Call For Postponement Of Launch Of Free Electricity Market 17:46
Kornienko Heads Servant Of The People Electoral HQ 17:27
more news
Rada To Consider Disbandment Of Cabinet On May 30 12:56
Zelenskyi Appoints Honcharuk Administration Deputy Head 17:48
Ukrainian Strategy Of Groysman To Hold Congress Before June 9 – Sayenko 13:09
Banks’ Profit UAH 5.2 Billion In April 13:13
Avakov To Have Frequent Meetings With Zelenskyi 13:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok