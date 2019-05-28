subscribe to newsletter
28 May 2019, Tuesday, 17:48 26
Politics 2019-05-29T06:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi Appoints Honcharuk Administration Deputy Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Oleksii Honcharuk as the deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 328 of May 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To appoint Honcharuk Oleksii Valeriiovych as the deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine,” reads the Decree.

Honcharuk is a lawyer, attorney, master of public administration, PhD in law, head of the Better Regulation Delivery Office independent expert analysis center (BRDO).

Previously, he was the managing partner of the Constructive Lawyers law firm, and also was an advisor to the ex-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, Zelenskyi appointed a diplomat, former Deputy Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, as the deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi Oleksii Honcharuk

