Experts Revise Downwards GDP Growth Forecast For 2019 From 3.0% To 2.7% In Consensus Projections Organized By Economy Ministry

In consensus projections organized by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine experts have revised downwards the GDP growth forecast for 2019 from 3.0% to 2.7%.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The experts expect Ukraine's GDP to grow 3% in 2020, 3.5% in 2021, and 4% in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2018, in consensus projections organized by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade experts predicted that Ukraine's GDP would grow 3% in 2019.