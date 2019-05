Zelenskyi Restores Saakashvili’s Ukrainian Citizenship

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has restored former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship.

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 329 dated May 28, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decree amended the presidential decree No. 196 of July 26, 2017, which canceled the Ukrainian citizenship of Saakashvili, Bondareva T., Korniichuk A. A., Korotetskyi L. A., and others.

The decree also granted Ukrainian citizenship to six people because this was in the interest of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former president Petro Poroshenko canceled Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship in July 2017.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin advised newly elected President Zelenskyi to return Saakashvili’s passport.