Zelenskyi Appoints Danyliuk NSDC Secretary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed the former Minister of Finance, one of the main experts of his election headquarters, Oleksandr Danyliuk, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in decree No.327 of May 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

43-year-old Danyliuk was Minister of Finance from April 2016 to June 2018.

On July 7, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Danyliuk from the post of Minister of Finance after Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman made a submission for his dismissal.

The basis of the submission was a letter from Danyliuk to the ambassadors of the G7 countries, in which it was written about Groysman's unwilling to appoint Yana Buhrymova as Danyliuk's deputy.

Danyliuk graduated from Kyiv Investment Management Institute, National Technical University named after Sikorskyi (KPI), also a business school at Indiana University (USA), and speaks 5 languages.

For three years he worked on projects at McKinsey and Company in London and Moscow.

From October 2005 to August 2006, he was an adviser to Prime Minister Yurii Yekhanurov.

After that, he headed one of the investment funds in London for 4 years.

From 2010 to 2015, he headed the coordination center for the implementation of economic reforms.

Also, Danyliuk served as permanent representative of the President in the Cabinet of Ministers.

In September 2015, President Petro Poroshenko appointed him as Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, then President Petro Poroshenko dismissed the NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov after he resigned on May 17.