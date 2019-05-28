PrivatBank Challenges Ruling Of Kyiv Administrative Court Regarding Nationalization Of Bank

PrivatBank has appealed against the ruling of the Kyiv District Administrative Court that the nationalization of the financial institution was unlawful.

PrivatBank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

PrivatBank appealed against the ruling on May 27.

The statement reads that the ruling of the Kyiv District Administrative Court has not come into force and has no legal consequences.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine has appealed against the rulings of the Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding nationalization of PrivatBank.