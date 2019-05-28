subscribe to newsletter
  Ukraine Requests Hong Kong To Help Investigate Embezzlement Of UAH 27 Million During Purchase Of Seats For Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex In Kyiv In 2011-2012
28 May 2019, Tuesday, 13:18
Ukraine requests Hong Kong to help investigate embezzlement of UAH 27 million during purchase of seats for the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv in 2011-2012.

This is said in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2017, the Kyiv prosecutor's office served a notice of suspicion to former director of a contracting company within a case on tax evasion worth UAH 5 million during purchase of seats for the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv in 2011-2012.

Больше новостей о: investigation embezzlement stadium Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex Hong Kong

