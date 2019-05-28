Ukraine Requests Hong Kong To Help Investigate Embezzlement Of UAH 27 Million During Purchase Of Seats For Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex In Kyiv In 2011-2012

Ukraine Requests Hong Kong To Help Investigate Embezzlement Of UAH 27 Million During Purchase Of Seats For Oli

Ukraine requests Hong Kong to help investigate embezzlement of UAH 27 million during purchase of seats for the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv in 2011-2012.

This is said in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2017, the Kyiv prosecutor's office served a notice of suspicion to former director of a contracting company within a case on tax evasion worth UAH 5 million during purchase of seats for the Olimpiyskiy National Sport Complex in Kyiv in 2011-2012.