subscribe to newsletter
26.1 26.5
29 29.65
˟
28 May 2019, Tuesday, 13:15 43
Politics 2019-05-29T06:30:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Avakov To Have Frequent Meetings With Zelenskyi

Avakov To Have Frequent Meetings With Zelenskyi

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov says he intends to have frequent meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

He says he has met with the President to discuss important issues regarding the work of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

"We have agreed to have meetings," he said.

Interior Minister Avakov refused to comment on the future career of Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2015, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov assessed as a patriotic move the decision of Ihor Kolomoiskyi to step down from the post of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration.

Больше новостей о: President Arsen Avakov Interior Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
Court Sentences Right Sector Ex-Fighter Holub To Life Imprisonment For Killing BlaBlaCar Driver Pozniakov 17:53
Zelenskyi Appoints Honcharuk Administration Deputy Head 17:48
Experts Revise Downwards GDP Growth Forecast For 2019 From 3.0% To 2.7% In Consensus Projections Organized By Economy Ministry 17:42
Zelenskyi Restores Saakashvili’s Ukrainian Citizenship 17:32
Zelenskyi Appoints Danyliuk NSDC Secretary 17:29
more news
Bunge company export of Ukrainian grain of will decrease by 20% 17:09
Zelenskyi's Advisor Abromavicius Against Liquidation Of Ukroboronprom 17:41
Parubiy Urges Rada To Adopt Electoral Code Until July 14 17:38
EBRD Call For Postponement Of Launch Of Free Electricity Market 17:46
Kornienko Heads Servant Of The People Electoral HQ 17:27
more news
Rada To Consider Disbandment Of Cabinet On May 30 12:56
Zelenskyi Appoints Honcharuk Administration Deputy Head 17:48
Ukrainian Strategy Of Groysman To Hold Congress Before June 9 – Sayenko 13:09
Banks’ Profit UAH 5.2 Billion In April 13:13
Avakov To Have Frequent Meetings With Zelenskyi 13:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok