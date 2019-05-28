Avakov To Have Frequent Meetings With Zelenskyi

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov says he intends to have frequent meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

He says he has met with the President to discuss important issues regarding the work of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

"We have agreed to have meetings," he said.

Interior Minister Avakov refused to comment on the future career of Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2015, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov assessed as a patriotic move the decision of Ihor Kolomoiskyi to step down from the post of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration.