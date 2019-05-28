Banks’ Profit UAH 5.2 Billion In April

In April, solvent banks received UAH 5.213 billion in net profit.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first four months of 2019, banks’ revenues made UAH 77.064 billion, expenditures – UAH 58.949 billion.

In the first four months of 2019, the net profit of the banks made UAH 18.115 billion, in April, the banks earned UAH 5.213 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, solvent banks received UAH 21.7 billion in net profit.