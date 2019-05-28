subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukrainian Strategy Of Groysman To Hold Congress Before June 9 – Sayenko
28 May 2019, Tuesday, 13:09 32
Politics 2019-05-29T00:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrainian Strategy Of Groysman To Hold Congress Before June 9 – Sayenko

The Ukrainian Strategy party of Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, intends to hold a congress before June 9.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Oleksandr Sayenko, said this on the ICTV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sayenko said the party might unite with the Holos party of singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk if it shared European values.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Groysman who submitted his resignation statement on May 24 said he would not unite with other parties and decided to head the Ukrainian strategy to run for Parliament.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider dissolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Groysman on May 30.

