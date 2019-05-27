subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyi's Advisor Abromavicius Against Liquidation Of Ukroboronprom
27 May 2019, Monday, 17:41
Zelenskyi's Advisor Abromavicius Against Liquidation Of Ukroboronprom

Advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, former Minister of Economics Aivaras Abromavicius against the liquidation of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

He said this during a round table dedicated to Ukroboronprom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We need to stop the discussion on the liquidation of Ukroboronprom,” he said.

At the same time, Abromavicius stressed that he expressed his position, and not Zelenskyi’s opinion.

The former minister believes that it is not necessary to liquidate Ukroboronprom, but it is necessary to conduct an audit and change the entire management.

In this case, in his opinion, management can be civilian, not military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deputy chairperson of the People's Front faction in the Verkhovna Rada, the chairperson of the committee on national security and defense Serhii Pashynskyi and another six MPs suggest that the parliament liquidate the Ukroboronprom state concern.

