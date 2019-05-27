subscribe to newsletter
Parubiy Urges Rada To Adopt Electoral Code Until July 14

The Verkhovna Rada is intending to adopt the Electoral Code (No.3112-1) until July 14.

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I do hope that all MPs will show their good will on the way to adoption of this Electoral Code… And I hope that we will manage to adopt the Electoral Code during this session, i.e. until July 14 if I am not mistaken," he said.

He called on MPs not to insist on all of 4,000 amendments to the draft code as this will protract the adoption of the code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Parubiy has urged the parliamentary committee for issues of judiciary to consider the draft electoral code (No.3121-1) immediately.

MPs have submitted 4,000 amendments to the draft code.

