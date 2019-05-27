Total State Debt Up 1.3% To USD 79.8 Billion In April

The total state debt (direct and state-secured) of Ukraine in April increased by 1.3% or USD 1.03 billion to USD 79.82 billion (as at April 30) month over month.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from data of the Ministry of Finance.

The state and state-secured debt as at late April made UAH 2,124.80 billion or USD 79.82 billion over UAH 2,147.2 billion or USD 78.79 billion in the previous month.

The total size of the direct state debt as at April 30 made UAH 1,845.55 billion (USD 69.33 billion) over UAH 1,859.16 billion or USD 68.23 billion in the previous month.

At that direct foreign debt decreased from USD 40.18 billion to USD 40.14 billion, while direct domestic debt rose by UAH 12.83 billion to UAH 777.13 billion (and in US dollar equivalent rose by USD 1.15 billion to USD 29.19 billion).

As at April 30, the state-secured debt made UAH 279.26 billion or USD 10.49 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 2.6% or USD 2.02 billion to USD 78.32 billion.

In 2017, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 7.5% or USD 5.33 billion to USD 76.31 billion.