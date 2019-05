On May 25 at 8:14 a.m., Varash-based Rivne nuclear power plant (Rivne region) disconnected its third power unit from the Ukrainian unified energy grid for planned repairs.

Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rivne NPP operates four power units with the total capacity of 2,835 MW.