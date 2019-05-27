Zelenskyi Calling On MPs To Stop Hyping Themselves, Pass Reform-Oriented Bills

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is calling on members of the Ukrainian Parliament to stop hyping themselves and start passing reform-oriented bills.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Zelenskyi expressed his confidence that the Central Election Commission would fulfill its functions and organize the election process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, Zelenskyi disbanded the Verkhovna Rada and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.