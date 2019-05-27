subscribe to newsletter
27 May 2019, Monday
Rada To Consider Disbandment Of Cabinet On May 30

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the question of disbandment of the Cabinet of Ministers on May 30.

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy announced this at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada conciliatory council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In compliance with the law we must consider the question of disbandment of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The law gives the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ten days for this and we be within the deadline during the current plenary session week," he said.

The Verkhovna Rada also plans to consider a draft bill on impeachment of the president and a draft bill on temporary investigation commissions of the parliament.

On Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the issues of agrarian policies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt reformatory laws.

