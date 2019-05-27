subscribe to newsletter
26.1 26.5
29 29.65
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Servant Of The People Party Elects Zelenskyi's Team’s Spokesperson Razumkov As Chairperson
27 May 2019, Monday, 12:52 15
Politics 2019-05-27T20:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Servant Of The People Party Elects Zelenskyi's Team’s Spokesperson Razumkov As Chairperson

Servant Of The People Party Elects Zelenskyi's Team’s Spokesperson Razumkov As Chairperson

The Servant of the People party has elected spokesperson for the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s team, Dmytro Razumkov, as its chairperson.

Razumkov has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that Ivan Bakanov had taken office of a public servant and could not continue heading the party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 43.8% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 10.5% for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; and 8.8% for the Petro Poroshenko Bloc-Solidarity party at parliamentary election.

Больше новостей о: President Servant of the People party Volodymyr Zelenskyi Ivan Bakanov Dmytro Razumkov

Archive
News
EBRD Call For Postponement Of Launch Of Free Electricity Market 17:46
Zelenskyi's Advisor Abromavicius Against Liquidation Of Ukroboronprom 17:41
Parubiy Urges Rada To Adopt Electoral Code Until July 14 17:38
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 7% To UAH 8,017 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For July 17:34
Total State Debt Up 1.3% To USD 79.8 Billion In April 17:31
more news
Zelenskyi Calling On MPs To Stop Hyping Themselves, Pass Reform-Oriented Bills 12:59
Rada To Consider Disbandment Of Cabinet On May 30 12:56
Servant Of The People Party Elects Zelenskyi's Team’s Spokesperson Razumkov As Chairperson 12:52
Rivne NPP Disconnects Power Unit 3 For Scheduled Repair 13:08
Kornienko Heads Servant Of The People Electoral HQ 17:27
more news
Rada To Consider Disbandment Of Cabinet On May 30 12:56
Zelenskyi Calling On MPs To Stop Hyping Themselves, Pass Reform-Oriented Bills 12:59
Rivne NPP Disconnects Power Unit 3 For Scheduled Repair 13:08
Servant Of The People Party Elects Zelenskyi's Team’s Spokesperson Razumkov As Chairperson 12:52
Kornienko Heads Servant Of The People Electoral HQ 17:27
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok