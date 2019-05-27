Servant Of The People Party Elects Zelenskyi's Team’s Spokesperson Razumkov As Chairperson

The Servant of the People party has elected spokesperson for the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s team, Dmytro Razumkov, as its chairperson.

Razumkov has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that Ivan Bakanov had taken office of a public servant and could not continue heading the party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 43.8% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 10.5% for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; and 8.8% for the Petro Poroshenko Bloc-Solidarity party at parliamentary election.