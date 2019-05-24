subscribe to newsletter
  86 MPs Register Draft Rada Resolution Urging Zelenskyi And Cabinet of Ministers To Move Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem From Tel Aviv
24 May 2019, Friday, 18:04 13
86 MPs Register Draft Rada Resolution Urging Zelenskyi And Cabinet of Ministers To Move Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem From Tel Aviv

86 members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine have registered a draft resolution of the parliament urging President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the Cabinet of Ministers to move the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft resolution No.10325 on May 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the draft resolution is not available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada yet.

The United States opened its Embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2018, seventeen members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered a draft resolution of the parliament urging then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to move the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

