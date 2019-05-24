subscribe to newsletter
Petro Poroshenko Bloc Renames As European Solidarity

The Petro Poroshenko Bloc-Solidarity party has renamed as the European Solidarity.

The press service of the party has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Petro Poroshenko Bloc-Solidarity party changes its name - the party congress took the decision. Supporting the proposal of public activists, voiced during the Solidarity of Communities forum, which took place with the participation of Petro Poroshenko, the delegates of the party congress adopted a new name - the European Solidarity party," reads the statement.

During a speech at the forum of social activists, former President Poroshenko also announced that on May 31 a congress of a renewed party will take place, in which leaders of public organizations, volunteers, and young professionals will be represented.

Poroshenko noted that the party will go to the election to the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the party will hold a congress on May 31 and intends to unite all pro-European forces in the parliamentary election on July 21.

