Supreme Court Receives Third Claim Challenging Legality Of Rada Dissolution

The Supreme Court has received a third claim alleging that the dissolution of the parliament was illegal.

The press service of the Supreme Court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court has received an application to declare illegal the actions of the president of Ukraine regarding the signing of the Ukrainian presidential decree No.303/2019 dated May 21, 2019 ‘On Early Termination of the Powers of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Scheduling of Snap Election,’ which scheduled snap parliamentary election for July 21, 2019," the statement said.

An individual filed the application on Friday, May 24, 2019.

A judge must determine the next procedural actions in relation to this application within five days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Danyliuk, a former adviser to Defense Minister Valerii Heletei announced earlier that his Spilna Sprava organization had appealed to the Supreme Court against President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s decree on dissolution of the parliament.

Zelenskyi dissolved the parliament on May 21 and scheduled snap parliamentary election for July 21.

Parliament Speaker Andrii Parubiy said on May 22 that he considered the presidential decree on dissolution of the parliament illegal.